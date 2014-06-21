NATAL, Brazil, June 21 Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi has a leg injury and is highly unlikely to play in the World Cup Group D showdown against Uruguay on Tuesday, the Azzurri's team doctor said on Saturday.

The 30-year-old played the full 90 minutes in both Italy's games in the tournament, a 2-1 victory over England and a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica.

"He has a muscle problem in his leg," Enrico Castellacci told a news conference on Saturday.

"It is highly unlikely that he will be able to play on Tuesday."

Italy need at least a point against Uruguay at the Dunas arena to join Costa Rica in the last 16.

