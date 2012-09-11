(repeats fixing headline)
Sept 11 Italy laboured to a scrappy 2-0 win over
Malta in a World Cup Group B qualifier in Modena on Tuesday as
an early strike from Mattia Destro and a late Andrew Cohen own
goal earned them the three points.
AS Roma striker Destro capitalised on Italy's fast start
when he latched on to a smart Claudio Marchisio through-ball to
score after five minutes, but Cesare Prandelli's side struggled
to create much in a lacklustre first half in which they were
whistled by their own fans.
Napoli's highly-rated Lorenzo Insigne was sent on for a
disappointing Alessandro Diamanti at halftime and although his
livewire display lifted Italy it was not until the last minute
that Italy doubled their lead when Cohen deflected home Federico
Peluso's header following a corner.
"Right now the team isn't playing amazingly well, we know
that historically September is a particularly difficult month,"
Prandelli told reporters.
"However, we have to rediscover that certainty that we had
before, the play, the cutting edge, the enthusiasm, and in the
second half we saw a much better-drilled team."
The win lifted Italy to four points and left them joint top
of Group B with Bulgaria who beat Armenia 1-0.
(Writing by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)