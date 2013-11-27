ROME, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Italy: Form and Prospects On the face of it four-times winners Italy should be considered among the favourites to lift the World Cup. Since Cesare Prandelli took over the Azzurri in 2010 they have reached Euro 2012 final and qualified for the summer trip to Brazil with two games to spare. They have a formidable tournament record and a knack of reserving their best displays for when it really matters, while their line-up contains some of the world's most accomplished players, including midfield maestros Andrea Pirlo and Daniele De Rossi, volatile striker Mario Balotelli and evergreen goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. However their performances in qualification, while by and large effective were not thrilling, and questions remain over a far from stereotypically stingey Italian backline which concedes too many headed goals. Defensive sloppiness and lapses in concentration saw them draw with Denmark and Armenia in their final two group games having already qualified, costing them top seed status in next month's draw. Prandelli is also struggling to find a stable strike partner for Mario Balotelli. Much will rest on how quickly the AC Milan attacker can form an understanding with in-form Giuseppe Rossi, who is only just returning to international duty after a two-year injury nightmare. The Italians have lacked inspiration in the final third in recent months and they don't have anyone in their squad as creative as former greats Roberto Baggio, Gianfranco Zola and Alessandro Del Piero. Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne and Lazio midfielder Antonio Candreva have in particular flattered to deceive, meaning that Italy's World Cup showing could hinge on American-born Rossi's ability to stay fit. The recent 2-2 draw with Nigeria in London showed that the Balotelli and Rossi have potential as a pairing, with Balotelli setting up Rossi's 12th-minute opener and each showing a degree of understanding as yet unseen from any other attacking partnership. Should they click their goal threat will make Italy serious contenders. Coach: Cesare Prandelli The World Cup will probably be Prandelli's last shot at international success with his national team. The 56-year-old is expected to leave the Italy hot-seat after the tournament, most likely to take over from Massimiliano Allegri at AC Milan. After over three years in charge Italy still look to be in a transitional period, but he is slowly moulding the Azzurri in the image of his flamboyant Fiorentina side and wants to send out a team that has his stamp on it. Prandelli favours an attacking style of play which has brought results, with Italy only losing two competitive games since he took over following Italy's poor 2010 World Cup campaign, one of which was the Euro 2012 final against World Champions Spain and the other in an exciting 4-2 defeat to hosts Brazil in last summer's Confederations Cup. He has tried with some success to bring through a new generation, and is keen for a more vibrant, dynamic edge to Italy's play while maintaining the resilience that saw them triumph in such dramatic style in 2006. Key player: Andrea Pirlo He might be battling for supremacy at club level with French newcomer Paul Pogba but Andrea Pirlo is the undisputed midfield kingpin for the Azzurri. His pinpoint passing and precision set-pieces are crucial to Italy's attacks, while his seemingly effortless ability to retain the ball keeps Italy ticking over when they need to defend a lead. Unlike the more erratic headline-grabber Mario Balotelli he is as dependable as he is talented. Incredibly the 34-year-old has made noises about leaving Juve in the summer should he not start more games for the Italian champions, but there is no doubting his place in the national team, where he has made 107 appearances since his debut in 2002. If Italy are to do any damage at the World Cup they will be driven by the man Marcello Lippi called "the silent leader who speaks with his feet". How they qualified: Winners European Group B 2012 Sept 7 Bulgaria A D 2-2 Osvaldo 2 Sept 11 Malta H W 2-0 Destro, Peluso Oct 12 Armenia A W 3-1 Pirlo (pen), De Rossi, Osvaldo Oct 16 Denmark H W 3-1 Montolivo, De Rossi, Balotelli March 26 Malta H W 2-0 Balotelli 2 (1pen) June 7 Czech Republic D 0-0 2013 Sept 6 Bulgaria H W 1-0 Gilardino Sept 10 Czech Republic H W 2-1 Chiellini, Balotelli (pen) Oct 11 Denmark A D 2-2 Osvaldo, Aquilani Oct 15 Armenia H D 2-2 Florenzi, Balotelli World Cup record: Previous appearances: 17 (1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010) Best performances: Winners 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006 Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 20-1 (Writing by Terry Daley, editing by Mike Collett)