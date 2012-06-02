ABIDJAN, June 2 Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou
combined to deliver a winning start to Ivory Coast's World Cup
qualifying campaign on Saturday after a week of turmoil for the
team.
They both found the net in a 2-0 victory over Tanzania, six
days after Africa's top-ranked team made a shock coaching
change.
Kalou opened the scoring after 18 minutes for the home side
who drew criticism across the country after firing Francois
Zahoui on Monday and replacing him with inexperienced former
French international Sabri Lamouchi.
Drogba, playing his first game since scoring a match-winning
penalty for Chelsea in their Champions League final win over
Bayern Munich on May 19, added the second goal 15 minutes from
the end.
The Ivorians, who have played at the last two World Cups,
meet Morocco away in another African qualifier next weekend.
Morocco had to fight from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Gambia
on Saturday.
