ABIDJAN, June 2 Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou combined to deliver a winning start to Ivory Coast's World Cup qualifying campaign on Saturday after a week of turmoil for the team.

They both found the net in a 2-0 victory over Tanzania, six days after Africa's top-ranked team made a shock coaching change.

Kalou opened the scoring after 18 minutes for the home side who drew criticism across the country after firing Francois Zahoui on Monday and replacing him with inexperienced former French international Sabri Lamouchi.

Drogba, playing his first game since scoring a match-winning penalty for Chelsea in their Champions League final win over Bayern Munich on May 19, added the second goal 15 minutes from the end.

The Ivorians, who have played at the last two World Cups, meet Morocco away in another African qualifier next weekend.

Morocco had to fight from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Gambia on Saturday.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez)