Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Ivory Coast: Form and Prospects Africa's most recognisable international Didier Drogba is set for a World Cup swansong in Brazil where he and his Ivory Coast team mates will seek to dispel the tag of 'chokers'. The Ivorians have wilted under pressure at the last five African Nations Cup tournaments, where on each occasion they were either outright favourites or among the leading picks. They also failed to get past the first round in the last two World Cups, although in both 2006 and 2010 were handed difficult opening round draws. For the 35-year-old Drogba, fast approaching 100 caps, and several of his team mates, it is their last chance to leave a mark for their country after prestigious careers at club level. Yaya Toure and his older brother Kolo; Didier Zokora and Gervinho have all made names for themselves in Europe but collectively have failed to taste glory at national level. The Ivorians have come agonisingly close to winning the Africa title, twice losing the final on penalties. This is the last chance for many of the team and they will be determined to show why they are the top-ranked country from the continent. Coach: Sabri Lamouchi Lamouchi had no previous coaching experience when he was surprisingly hired in May 2012 after the sacking of Francis Zahoui who had taken them to the final of the African Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon months earlier. He went unbeaten in his first 11 games in charge but then saw the hot favourites flounder at yet another Nations Cup tournament; this time in the quarter-finals in South Africa. Even though he has now secured World Cup qualification the 42-year-old is still to win over the sceptical fans. Lamouchi, born to parents originally from Tunisia, is a former France international who played at Euro 96 and was on the books of Monaco, Paris St Germain, Parma and Inter Milan. Key player: Yaya Toure Winner of the African Footballer of the Year award for both 2011 and 2012, Toure is a massive and mobile physical presence in the centre of midfield for both club and country and the Man City colossus is on the short list for the 2013 award. Toure has had a nomadic career, playing at clubs in seven different countries before his move after the 2010 World Cup to England, but been a consistent presence for his country. As veterans like Drogba and Zokora head towards retirement, Toure is taking on more of a leadership role in the side. How they qualified: One of five direct African qualifiers 2012 June 2 Tanzania H W 2-0 Kalou, Drogba June 9 Morocco A D 2-2 Kalou, K Toure 2013 March 23 Gambia H W 3-0 Bony pen, Y Toure, Kalou June 8 Gambia A W 3-0 Traore, Bony, Y Toure June 16 Tanzania A W 4-2 Traore, Y Toure 2 (1 pen), Bony Sept 7 Morocco H D 1-1 Drogba Oct 12 Senegal H W 3-1 Drogba pen, Sane og, Kalou Nov 16 Senegal A D 1-1 Kalou World Cup record: Previous appearances: 2 (2006, 2010) Best performance: Never gone past the first round. Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 150-1