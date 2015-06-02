June 2 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Ivory Coast:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: 0

Best performance: N/A

Drawn in Group B with Germany, Norway and Thailand

- -

Coach: Clementine Toure

Led Ivory Coast to a third place finish at the second appearance at the finals of the African Women's Championship. Was previously a member of the Equatorial Guinea coaching staff in 2008 when they won the African Women's Championship at home.

- -

Key players: Ines Nrehy. Age: 21. Forward

The dynamic forward led her team in scoring at last year's African Women's Championship with three goals. She is known for her power and clinical finishing touch.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 67th

- -

How they qualified: Third place at the 2014 African Women's Championship

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lydie Saki, Domonique Thiamale, Cynthia Djohore

Defenders: Fatou Coulibaly, Djelika Coulibaly, Nina Kpaho, Miriam Diakite, Fernande Tchetche, Sophie Aguie, Raymonde Kacou

Midfielders: Rita Akaffou, Ida Guehai, Christine Lohoues, Binta Diakite, Jessica Aby, Aminata Haidara

Forwards: Nadege Essoh, Ines Nrehy, Sandrine Niamien, Ange Nguessan, Rebecca Elloh, Josee Nahi, Nadege Cisse (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Frank Pingue)