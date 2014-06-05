ABIDJAN, June 5 - Since August 1, 2012, Ivory Coast have played 17 matches, won 9, drawn 5 and lost 3, with a goal tally of 38-21: 2012 Aug 15 F Russia Moscow D 1-1 Gradel Sep 8 CANQ Senegal Abidjan W 4-2 Kalou, Gervinho, Drogba(p), Gradel Nov 14 F Austria Linz W 3-0 Ya Konan, Drogba, Traore 2013 Jan 14 F Egypt Abu Dhabi W 4-2 Gervinho 2, Traore, Ya Konan Jan 22 CAN Togo Rustenburg W 2-1 Y Toure, Gervinho Jan 26 CAN Tunisia Rustenburg W 3-0 Gervinho, Y Toure, Ya Konan Jan 30 CAN Algeria Rustenburg D 2-2 Drogba, Bony Feb 3 CAN Nigeria Rustenburg L 1-2 Tiote Mar 23 WCQ Gambia Abidjan W 3-0 Bony(p), Y Toure, Kalou Jun 8 WCQ Gambia Banjul W 3-0 Bony, Traore, Y Toure Jun 16 WCQ Tanzania Dar-es-Salaam W 4-2 Y Toure 2, Traore, Bony Aug 14 F Mexico New York L 1-4 Drogba(p) Sep 7 WCQ Morocco Abidjan D 1-1 Drogba(p) Oct 12 WCQ Senegal Abidjan W 3-1 Drogba(p),Sane og, Kalou Nov 16 WCQ Senegal Casablanca D 1-1 Kalou 2014 Mar 5 F Belgium Brussels D 2-2 Drogba, Gradel May 30 F Bosnia St Louis L 1-2 Drogba Note: The Africans Nations Cup qualifier against Senegal in Dakar in October 2012 was abandoned after 60 minutes and the match result is not official and not included here. FIFA recognised matches in the African Nations Championship qualifiers against Nigeria last July but the team selection was restricted to home-based players only, making it ineligible to be considered a full international. Key: CAN - African Nations Cup finals; CANQ - African Nations Cup qualifier; F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mike Collett)