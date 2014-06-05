ABIDJAN, June 5 - Since August 1, 2012, Ivory
Coast have played 17 matches, won 9, drawn 5 and lost 3, with a
goal tally of 38-21:
2012
Aug 15 F Russia Moscow D 1-1 Gradel
Sep 8 CANQ Senegal Abidjan W 4-2 Kalou, Gervinho,
Drogba(p), Gradel
Nov 14 F Austria Linz W 3-0 Ya Konan, Drogba,
Traore
2013
Jan 14 F Egypt Abu Dhabi W 4-2 Gervinho 2, Traore,
Ya Konan
Jan 22 CAN Togo Rustenburg W 2-1 Y Toure, Gervinho
Jan 26 CAN Tunisia Rustenburg W 3-0 Gervinho, Y Toure,
Ya Konan
Jan 30 CAN Algeria Rustenburg D 2-2 Drogba, Bony
Feb 3 CAN Nigeria Rustenburg L 1-2 Tiote
Mar 23 WCQ Gambia Abidjan W 3-0 Bony(p), Y Toure,
Kalou
Jun 8 WCQ Gambia Banjul W 3-0 Bony, Traore, Y
Toure
Jun 16 WCQ Tanzania Dar-es-Salaam W 4-2 Y Toure 2, Traore,
Bony
Aug 14 F Mexico New York L 1-4 Drogba(p)
Sep 7 WCQ Morocco Abidjan D 1-1 Drogba(p)
Oct 12 WCQ Senegal Abidjan W 3-1 Drogba(p),Sane og,
Kalou
Nov 16 WCQ Senegal Casablanca D 1-1 Kalou
2014
Mar 5 F Belgium Brussels D 2-2 Drogba, Gradel
May 30 F Bosnia St Louis L 1-2 Drogba
Note: The Africans Nations Cup qualifier against Senegal in
Dakar in October 2012 was abandoned after 60 minutes and the
match result is not official and not included here.
FIFA recognised matches in the African Nations Championship
qualifiers against Nigeria last July but the team selection was
restricted to home-based players only, making it ineligible to
be considered a full international.
Key: CAN - African Nations Cup finals; CANQ - African Nations
Cup qualifier; F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier.
