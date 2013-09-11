KINGSTON, Sept 10 Costa Rica moved to the brink of a place in next year's World Cup finals on Tuesday despite an injury time equaliser from Jermaine Anderson giving Jamaica a 1-1 draw in their qualifier on Tuesday.

Costa Rica are second in the CONCACAF standings on 15 points and will qualify provided Honduras get at least a point at home to Panama later on Tuesday.

'Los Ticos' were just moments away from being able to celebrate on the field before Anderson struck for the bottom placed Reggae Boyz.

Substitute Randall Brenes had put Costa Rica on their way in the 75th minute, collecting a poor clearance from Jamaican keeper Richard McCallum and hammering home a low left footed drive.

But the champagne had to be kept on ice as Anderson popped up at the back post to poke home and give Jamaica a share of the points. (Reporting By Kayon Raynor, writing by Simon Evans,)