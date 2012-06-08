June 8 Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, vice-president
of ruling body FIFA, criticised the refereeing in World Cup
qualifiers in Asia after 10-man Jordan were thrashed 6-0 by
Japan on Friday.
Prince Ali's countrymen were trailing 2-0 in Saitama to the
Asian champions when Abdallah Salim was shown a controversial
red card in the 27th minute for an elbow on Japan captain Makoto
Hasebe.
Play continued before South Korean Kim Dong-jin sent off the
Jordan forward. His team mates surrounded the referee and voiced
their displeasure at the decision.
While Salim had his arm raised, replays showed his eyes were
fixed on the ball as the two players tried to win a header near
the halfway line.
Prince Ali, who is also president of the Jordanian Football
Association, said: "I would like to express concerns over the
refereeing we have witnessed thus far in the Asian qualifiers.
"It is certainly a highly important matter worth addressing
with my colleagues on the AFC (African Football Confederation)
executive committee. We are in need of a thorough assessment of
our refereeing system.
"We should always strive to move forward in Asia and
deliver what our players and fans deserve - fair play," added
Prince Ali.
Despite the thrashing, which leaves Jordan with one point
from two fourth-round matches and facing an uphill task to
qualify for their first World Cup, Prince Ali said he had faith
in coach Adnan Hamad.
"I would like to congratulate Japan for their well deserved
win today. We are in a tough group and in a difficult match
schedule but we accept the challenge," he added.
Jordan host Australia in their next World Cup qualifier in
September needing to finish in the top two in the group, which
also contains Iraq and Oman, to reach the finals in Brazil in
2014.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Tom
Bartlett)