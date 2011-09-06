TASHKENT, Sept 6 Uzbekistan held Japan 1-1 to
leave both teams joint top of their 2014 World Cup qualifying
group on Tuesday, although the home side created enough chances
to bury the Asian champions.
Captain Server Djeparov volleyed Uzbekistan into the lead
after eight minutes, celebrating with a triple back flip as the
home fans lit flares and roared with delight.
Shinji Okazaki's diving header gave Japan a barely-deserved
equaliser in the 65th minute, triggering something of a shootout
as both teams suddenly threw caution to the wind.
Uzbekistan could have killed off the game inside the hour
before Okazaki struck to keep the Blue Samurai unbeaten under
Italian Alberto Zaccheroni.
Uzbekistan had beaten fellow former Soviet republic
Tajikistan 1-0 away in their first match in the third round of
Asian qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
North Korea, unlucky 1-0 losers in Japan last Friday,
scraped past Tajikistan 1-0 in Pyongyang earlier on Tuesday to
go third in the group.
