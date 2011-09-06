TASHKENT, Sept 6 Uzbekistan held Japan 1-1 to leave both teams joint top of their 2014 World Cup qualifying group on Tuesday, although the home side created enough chances to bury the Asian champions.

Captain Server Djeparov volleyed Uzbekistan into the lead after eight minutes, celebrating with a triple back flip as the home fans lit flares and roared with delight.

Shinji Okazaki's diving header gave Japan a barely-deserved equaliser in the 65th minute, triggering something of a shootout as both teams suddenly threw caution to the wind.

Uzbekistan could have killed off the game inside the hour before Okazaki struck to keep the Blue Samurai unbeaten under Italian Alberto Zaccheroni.

Uzbekistan had beaten fellow former Soviet republic Tajikistan 1-0 away in their first match in the third round of Asian qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

North Korea, unlucky 1-0 losers in Japan last Friday, scraped past Tajikistan 1-0 in Pyongyang earlier on Tuesday to go third in the group.

