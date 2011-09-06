* Uzbekistan waste chances against Asian champions
* Teams go joint top of their 2014 qualifying group
TASHKENT, Sept 6 Asian champions Japan escaped
with a 1-1 away draw against Uzbekistan to leave both teams
joint top of their 2014 World Cup qualifying group on Tuesday.
Uzbekistan wasted a string of chances against a
weary-looking Japan side yet to taste defeat in 13 games since
Italian Alberto Zaccheroni took charge last October.
Captain Server Djeparov volleyed Uzbekistan into the lead
after eight minutes, celebrating with a triple back flip as the
home fans lit flares and roared with delight.
Shinji Okazaki's diving header gave Japan a barely-deserved
equaliser in the 65th minute, triggering something of a shootout
as both teams suddenly threw caution to the wind.
"Uzbekistan pushed us around a bit," Zaccheroni told
reporters. "Give them credit; they are a very good side. We were
better in the second half but we must play better than that."
Uzbekistan could have killed off the game inside the hour
with some end product to match their slick build-up play before
Okazaki struck to keep Zaccheroni's unbeaten record intact.
"We were chasing a goal so it was a relief to score," said
Okazaki. "We thought we would come here and play them off the
pitch. If we want to advance we have to improve."
Uzbekistan had beaten fellow former Soviet republic
Tajikistan 1-0 away in their first match in the third round of
Asian qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
North Korea, unlucky 1-0 losers in Japan last Friday,
scraped past Tajikistan 1-0 in Pyongyang earlier on Tuesday to
go third in the group.
