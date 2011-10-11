OSAKA, Japan Oct 11 Japan took their recent frustrations out on hapless Tajikistan by thrashing the former Soviet republic 8-0 on Tuesday to seize top spot in their 2014 World Cup qualifying group.

Beanpole striker Mike Havenaar opened the scoring after 11 minutes with a bullet header, his first goal for Japan, throwing the floodgates open in Osaka.

Shinji Okazaki and Yuichi Komano then both found the net before a cheeky flick from midfielder Shinji Kagawa made it 4-0 just before halftime.

Japan had struggled in their first two Group C qualifiers, scraping past North Korea 1-0 at home after an injury-time goal and escaping with a lucky 1-1 draw in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan beat North Korea 1-0 in Pyongyang earlier on Tuesday to keep pace with Japan on seven points.

But the Blue Samurai put plenty of daylight between the teams in terms of goal difference, Havenaar scoring his second soon after the restart before Nakamura Kengo made it 6-0.

Kagawa added a fine curling effort in the 67th minute before Okazaki poached his second, his ninth goal in six games under unbeaten Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni.

