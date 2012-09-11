SAITAMA, Japan, Sept 11 Japan survived early
pressure from Zico's Iraq to beat them 1-0 at home on Tuesday,
taking a significant step towards qualifying for the 2014 soccer
World Cup in Brazil.
Ryoichi Maeda steered in a point-blank header in the 25th
minute for the Asian champions, who lost playmaker Shinji Kagawa
to a back strain an hour before kick-off.
Iraq, shock Asian Cup winners in 2007 and now under the
stewardship of former Japan coach Zico, could have scored twice
before Maeda struck, both times having close-range efforts
blocked.
A diving header from Keisuke Honda was brilliantly tipped
against the post by goalkeeper Noor Sabri in the second half.
Japan now lead World Cup qualifying Group B by eight points
from Iraq, Australia and Oman, at least until Jordan host the
Socceroos later on Tuesday.
Alberto Zaccheroni's side have 10 points from four matches
in the final round of Asian qualifying.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Clare Fallon)