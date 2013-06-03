June 3 Strikers Keisuke Honda and Shinji Okazaki will be at the sharp end on Tuesday when Japan look to clinch their place at the 2014 World Cup in a qualifying tie against Australia in Saitama.

Japan need a draw to book their ticket for the finals in Brazil and blond playmaker Honda's recovery from a thigh injury augurs well for a side who missed out on qualification in March after suffering a shock defeat by Jordan.

"It feels like the day before a cup final," coach Alberto Zaccheroni told the Kyodo news agency.

"Against Jordan we got forward and created enough chances to win but couldn't capitalise. If Honda can do that for us he will be a very valuable weapon," said the Italian.

Captain Makoto Hasebe has similar expectations from Honda who played more than an hour of CSKA Moscow's Russian Cup final penalty shootout victory over Anzhi Makhachkala on Saturday.

"Keisuke is obviously an important part of our team. We all know what he brings," Hasebe said.

Japan are top of Group B with 13 points from six matches and Okazaki wants to repeat the feat he achieved in the previous World Cup qualifying tournament when his header secured the squad a place in the 2010 finals in South Africa.

"As a striker that would be great, for me and the team, and I will be going for goals and trying to pull us forward," the VfB Stuttgart player told reporters.

Japan's loss to Jordan was followed by a 2-0 defeat by Bulgaria in Friday's friendly in Toyota but Okazaki had no doubt the squad would be back on song on Tuesday.

"I think the players have got the Bulgaria defeat out of their system and are looking forward ... I know the whole team is determined to go out there and get a win," he said.

Australia, third in the group with six points from five matches, know they face a stiff task against Japan.

"I think Japan have all but qualified for the World Cup already and maybe there's not as much pressure on them," said captain Lucas Neill.

"We are the ones that need the points and that's what we'll be fighting for. We have not lost to Japan in normal time in eight or nine years and we're confident we can always get results against them."

The top two in the group qualify for the World Cup and Jordan are in second position with seven points from six games. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Tony Jimenez)