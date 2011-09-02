SAITAMA, Japan, Sept 2 Asian champions Japan squeezed past North Korea 1-0 on Friday with an injury-time winner in a politically charged World Cup qualifier spared the full fury of a powerful approaching typhoon.

Defender Maya Yoshida rose to head home four minutes into stoppage time in rain-lashed Saitama in their opening match in the third round of regional 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

"North Korea made us work hard but it was a terrific victory," Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni said in a pitchside interview after the late drama.

"The players battled until the end against a great wall North Korea put in front of us. They deserve credit for the way they kept hammering away."

The Blue Samuarai, unbeaten in 12 games since Italian Zaccheroni took charge last October, have also been drawn alongside Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in Group C.

