SAITAMA, Japan, June 8 Keisuke Honda fired a
hat-trick as Japan crushed 10-man Jordan 6-0 on Friday to make
it two wins out of two in the fourth round of Asian 2014 World
Cup qualifiers.
The Asian champions, 3-0 winners over Oman on Sunday, travel
to Brisbane next to take on fierce rivals Australia on Tuesday
and will be in a confident mood after back-to-back blowouts in
Saitama.
Ryoichi Maeda put Japan ahead with a looping header in the
18th minute, before Honda quickly doubled the home side's lead,
finishing in style after a clever ball from Yasuhito Endo.
Jordan forward Abdallah Deeb was then sent off after
receiving his second yellow inside two minutes for leaving Japan
captain Makoto Hasebe with a cut head from a stray elbow.
Japan took advantage, Honda tapping in his second on the
half hour and Shinji Kagawa squeezing in a fourth in the 35th
minute after more horror defending from Jordan.
Honda, who also found the net against Oman, completed his
hat-trick in the 53rd minute from the penalty spot before being
replaced to conserve his energy for the Socceroos.
Substitute Yuzo Kurihara headed Japan's sixth a minute
before time to further boost their goal difference and hand
Jordan a record-equalising loss.
Jordan drew their opening Group B game 1-1 with Iraq,
currently under the stewardship of former Japan coach Zico.
Oman host Australia later on Friday.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Patrick Johnston)