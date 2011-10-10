OSAKA, Japan Oct 10 Japan striker Shinji Okazaki promised to lift the gloom following a string of poor displays by his side in Tuesday's home World Cup qualifier against Tajikistan.

The pint-sized Stuttgart player said he had recovered from a knee problem and would be back amongst the goals as the Blue Samurai look to take a firm grip on Group C.

"I score goals to put food on the table," Okazaki, who has scored seven goals in five matches under current coach Alberto Zaccheroni, told Monday's Japanese media.

"It's all about the team. I'm just a forward. Scoring goals is my job."

Japan disappointed in last Friday's 1-0 friendly win over Vietnam, but captain Makoto Hasebe said playmaker Keisuke Honda's absence through injury was not to blame.

"We weren't clinical enough," said Hasebe. "We have to remain positive and an early goal will be key. Tajikistan are a physical side and we don't expect an easy game."

Japan have made life difficult for themselves in their opening two games in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

A stoppage-time win over North Korea at home was followed last month by a desperately poor performance in a 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

Italian Zaccheroni said he had analysed Tuesday's opponents in detail but his players had struggled recently to carry out his orders on the pitch.

None more so than Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa, whose confidence has nose-dived since he broke a foot in Japan's successful Asian Cup campaign in January.

However, Kagawa's team mates have been doing their best to bring the player out of his shell.

"It's up to us to give him support," said midfielder Yasuhito Endo. "He has the quality to win games himself but if we are all on the same page he will shine."

Kagawa has kept to himself in the team hotel but said: "I've not been thinking about anything, just concentrating on what I have to do."

Japan and Uzbekistan both have four points in Group C with North Korea on three.