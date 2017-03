AMMAN Nov 13 Twice champions Uruguay all but booked a place at next year's World Cup finals with a thumping 5-0 win away to outsiders Jordan in the first leg of their playoff on Wednesday.

Maximiliano Pereira and Cristian Stuani scored first half goals for the visitors to stifle any chance of an upset at the Amman International Stadium between the teams that finished fifth in South American and Asian qualifying.

Jordan improved after the break but striker Ahmad Ibrahim missed a great chance to pull one back in the 52nd minute as Uruguay rode out comfortable winners with Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Rodriguez and Edinson Cavani adding further goals.

The second leg takes place in Montevideo next Wednesday with the winners claiming a place at the 2014 finals in Brazil. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Ken Ferris)