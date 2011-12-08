TOYOTA, Japan Dec 8 Japanese champions Kashiwa Reysol eased past New Zealand amateurs Auckland City 2-0 in Toyota in the opening match of the Club World Cup on Thursday.

Junya Tanaka smashed home a left-foot shot from an acute angle in the 37th minute that whistled past Auckland goalkeeper Jacob Spoonley at his near post.

Three minutes later Masato Kudo doubled Reysol's lead, poking home the loose ball after Hiroki Sakai's header had come back off the post.

Reysol now face Mexico's Monterrey at the weekend for the right to play South American champions Santos of Brazil in the semi-finals.

European champions Barcelona also join the seven-team competition at the semi-final stage next week. The final will be played in Yokohama on Dec. 18.

