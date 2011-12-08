Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
TOYOTA, Japan Dec 8 Japanese champions Kashiwa Reysol eased past New Zealand amateurs Auckland City 2-0 in Toyota in the opening match of the Club World Cup on Thursday.
Junya Tanaka smashed home a left-foot shot from an acute angle in the 37th minute that whistled past Auckland goalkeeper Jacob Spoonley at his near post.
Three minutes later Masato Kudo doubled Reysol's lead, poking home the loose ball after Hiroki Sakai's header had come back off the post.
Reysol now face Mexico's Monterrey at the weekend for the right to play South American champions Santos of Brazil in the semi-finals.
European champions Barcelona also join the seven-team competition at the semi-final stage next week. The final will be played in Yokohama on Dec. 18.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (