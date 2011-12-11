TOYOTA, Japan Dec 11 Japanese champions
Kashiwa Reysol upset Mexico's Monterrey 4-3 in a penalty
shootout on Sunday to set up a Club World Cup semi-final against
Brazil's Santos.
Locked at 1-1 after extra time, Ryohei Hayashi smashed home
the deciding spot kick in Toyota to send Reysol through to face
the South American Libertadores Cup holders on Wednesday.
Brazilian striker Leandro Domingues gave Reysol the lead
after 53 minutes, the J-League player of the year drilling a
superb right-foot volley into the top corner.
It took Monterrey only five minutes to equalise, however,
Chile striker Humberto Suazo ghosting into space at the far post
to ram home a cross from Cesar Delgado.
Suazo had earlier rattled the post with a left-foot drive
and was a constant menace but Reysol hung on to become the third
J-League club to reach the Club World Cup semi-finals.
Qatar's Al Sadd beat Esperance of Tunisia 2-1 in the day's
first quarter-final and will face tournament favourites
Barcelona in Yokohama on Dec. 15.
The final takes place in Yokohama on Dec. 18.
