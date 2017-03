ASTANA, March 22 Germany eased past lowly Kazakhstan 3-0 on Friday without deploying any strikers for the first time in a competitive match under coach Joachim Loew as they stayed top of their World Cup qualifying Group C.

Two goals in two minutes midway through the first half from midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Mario Goetze, playing in a forward role, quickly put the Germans in control and dashed any faint hopes for the hosts.

Thomas Mueller grabbed Germany's third goal in the 74th minute in a lacklustre second half after the home side attempted a brief comeback and even hit the bar.

The result lifted Germany to 13 points from five games ahead of Sweden, playing Ireland later on Friday, who have seven points from three games. (Writing by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)