ALMATY, Sept 7 Ireland scored twice in the final
two minutes to snatch a 2-1 victory over Kazakhstan after
trailing to the former Soviet republic for most of their opening
2014 World Cup qualifier.
Substitute Kevin Doyle volleyed a 90th minute winner with
his left foot, a minute after captain Robbie Keane had scored
from the penalty spot after being impeded on the goal line. It
was Keane's 54th goal in 121 appearances for Ireland.
Kazakh captain Kairat Nurdauletov had given his side the
lead in the 37th minute, meeting an inswinging free-kick from
Germany-based midfielder Heinrich Schmidtgal to glance a header
across Irish goalkeeper Keiren Westwood into the top corner.
Before their late rally, Giovanni Trapattoni's Ireland had
created few chances and were frustrated by a Kazakhstan side
placed 142nd in the FIFA world rankings.
Playing on an artificial pitch in the capital Astana,
Kazakhstan came close to extending their lead 15 minutes from
time when substitute Baurzhan Jolchiyev burst through the centre
and forced Westwood to turn his fierce drive around the post.
