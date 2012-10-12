Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
(Adds teams)
Oct 12 Kazakhstan 0 Austria 0 - World Cup qualifier Group C result.
In Astana
Teams:
Kazakhstan: 22-Andrey Sidelnikov, 2-Alexandr Kirov, 6-Kairat Nurdauletov, 7-Ulan Konysbayev (11-Sergey Gridin 90), 8-Anatoliy Bogdanov, 9-Sergey Ostapenko, 10-Marat Khairullin (4-Mukhtar Mukhtarov 90), 17-Tanat Nusserbayev (13-Azat Nurgaliyev 87), 19-Viktor Dmitrenko, 21-Mikhail Rozhkov, 23-Valeri Korobkin
Austria: 1-Robert Almer, 2-Gyorgy Garics, 4-Emanuel Pogatetz, 5-Christian Fuchs, 6-Andreas Ivanschitz (16-Jakob Jantscher 74), 7-Marko Arnautovic, 10-Zlatko Junuzovic, 11-Martin Harnik (9-Andreas Weimann 86), 14-Julian Baumgartlinger (21-Marc Janko 63), 15-Sebastian Proedl, 19-Veli Kavlak
Referee: Tamas Bognar (Hungary) (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Toby Davis)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.