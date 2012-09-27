ZURICH, Sept 27 Some 2014 World Cup teams will play afternoon matches at tropical venues in Brazil after organisers announced kickoff times on Thursday.

Most games will be played in the afternoon which is unlikely to be a problem in the cooler south but could subject players to searing heat in the tropical north and northeast.

The months of June and July represent the winter in the south but conditions are tropical further north.

Two matches in the northeastern city of Natal have been scheduled for 1300 local time (1600 GMT), as have two in nearby Recife and two in Salvador.

Manaus, in the heart of the Amazon rain forest, will stage one game at 1500 local time and two at 1600. The final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro will be played at 1600 on July 13.

"When defining the kickoff times the following criteria was taken into consideration: equitable distribution across all teams, equitable rest periods for teams in the same group, temperature in venues, global TV market considerations, fan travel logistics, flight times and accommodation," said world soccer's governing body FIFA in a statement. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Tony Jimenez)