July 1 The South Korean Football Association is undecided on whether to sack coach Hong Myung-bo after the team's dismal World Cup group-stage exit with a swell of support emerging for the former skipper to stay on for the 2015 Asian Cup campaign.

The Korean squad arrived back in Seoul on Monday to be pelted with toffee by fans, angered by their one point showing in Brazil where they lost 4-2 to Algeria, 1-0 to Belgium and drew with Russia to finish bottom of Group H.

Hong, South Korea's most capped player and captain of the 2002 side that finished fourth at the World Cup, received welcome and powerful support on Tuesday amid calls for him to quit the role he only took up last year.

"Obviously, Hong is getting bad publicity but it's difficult for the KFA to go ahead and fire him," a KFA official, who requested anonymity, told the Yonhap news agency on Tuesday.

"There are plenty of people within the KFA who say Hong should stay on board for the duration of his contract.

"Firing the head coach based on poor results isn't always the best course of action."

The official said Hong would meet with KFA president Chung Mong-gyu this week to discuss his future but added that no replacement had been lined up.

The former centre back had said he remained determined to stay on despite shouldering the blame for the poor showing in Brazil.

"The players did their best but it was my shortcomings as a coach that caused this result," Hong said after the Belgium defeat.

It was a World Cup to forget for Asian teams in Brazil, with the continent failing to win a match at the finals for the first time since 1990.

Alberto Zaccheroni has since stepped down as coach of Asian champions Japan after they finished bottom of their World Cup group and Iran coach Carlos Queiroz also quit after a similar showing. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Brasilia, editing by Ed Osmond)