SEOUL, July 10 South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo apologised to the nation and announced his resignation on Thursday to shoulder the blame for his team's early exit from the World Cup in Brazil.

The announcement came just a week after Huh Jung-moo, vice- president of the Korea Football Association (KFA), said that the ruling body had rejected Hong's resignation and persuaded him to lead the country to next year's Asian Cup in Australia.

South Korea finished bottom of World Cup Group H with one point from three matches. (Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by James Pearson, editing by Ed Osmond)