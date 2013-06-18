June 18 Iran produced a resolute defensive display to beat South Korea 1-0 away in Ulsan on Tuesday as both sides booked a place in the World Cup finals in Brazil.

Reza Ghoochannejhad scored the winner in the 60th minute to ensure Iran topped Group A of World Cup qualifying Asia and take one of the two places on offer.

Korea joined them as runners-up after they edged Uzbekistan, 5-1 winners over Qatar on Tuesday, on goal difference. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, Editing by Mitch Phillips)