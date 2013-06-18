Soccer-U.S. born businessman named as Palermo president
ROME, March 6 U.S. born businessman Paul Baccaglini has been named as the president of struggling Palermo after he agreed that his fund would take over the struggling Serie A club.
June 18 Iran produced a resolute defensive display to beat South Korea 1-0 away in Ulsan on Tuesday as both sides booked a place in the World Cup finals in Brazil.
Reza Ghoochannejhad scored the winner in the 60th minute to ensure Iran topped Group A of World Cup qualifying Asia and take one of the two places on offer.
Korea joined them as runners-up after they edged Uzbekistan, 5-1 winners over Qatar on Tuesday, on goal difference. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, Editing by Mitch Phillips)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Monday Monday, March 6 Botev Plovdiv 2 Beroe Stara Zagora 0 Sunday, March 5 Ludogorets 3 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Slavia Sofia 0 Naftex Bourgas 3 Vereya 0 Cherno More Varna 0 Saturday, March 4 Levski Sofia 2 CSKA-Sofia 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 1 Montana 1 Dunav 2010
ROME, March 6 Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has broken a frosty three-week silence with club president Aurelio Di Laurentiis, but said the pair discussed cinema rather than Tuesday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.