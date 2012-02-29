SEOUL, Feb 29 - South Korea squeezed into the fourth
round of qualifying for the World Cup after overcoming a
sluggish start to beat Kuwait 2-0 in Seoul on Wednesday.
The Koreans remain on course to qualify for an eighth
successive World Cup finals after they grabbed the point they
needed in their final Group B game against their 91st ranked
opponents.
Kuwait hit the post before Lee Dong-gook opened the scoring
for South Korea in the 64th minute. Lee Keun-ho then doubled the
advantage six minutes later in new coach Choi Kang-hee's first
competitive game in charge.
Choi was appointed after South Korea were shocked 2-1 by
Lebanon in November which put their place in the 10-team fourth
round in doubt. However, victory on Wednesday meant they
qualified for the March 9 draw as group winners.
The win also meant that Lebanon reached the fourth round as
group runners-up despite a 4-2 loss away to United Arab Emirates
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jack Kim. Editing by Patrick Johnston)