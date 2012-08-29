Aug 29 South Korea's Park Jong-woo, who was
banned from the Olympic podium at the London Games for
displaying a political message after the bronze medal match, has
been called up to the senior national team for the first time
for a World Cup qualifier.
Park was not allowed to collect his bronze medal following
Korea's 2-0 win over Japan earlier this month after he held up a
sign referring to a territorial dispute between the Asian
neighbours.
Park held up a placard that read: "Dokdo is our territory",
helping inflame fresh controversy after a surprise visit to the
islands by South Korean President Lee Myung-bak.
The disputed islands, controlled by South Korea but also
claimed by Japan, lie equidistant from the two countries and are
believed to contain frozen natural gas deposits potentially
worth billions of dollars.
Soccer's governing body, FIFA, also opened disciplinary
proceedings against the player while the Korean Olympic
Committee asked Park not to attend official banquets or
functions to celebrate South Korea's first Olympic soccer medal.
However, national coach Choi Kang-hee said Park was a good
addition to the squad for the 2014 World Cup qualifier against
Uzbekistan in Tashkent on Sept. 11.
"I watched the games during the Olympics," Choi told
reporters on Wednesday. "When the Olympics were over, I spoke to
coach Hong Myung-bo. The assessment is that he is good enough to
play in the national team.
"Park is tough as a midfielder and has a lot of movement.
Defensively he's aggressive. We don't have a player like that in
the national team."
South Korea have two wins from two matches and lead Group A
in the final round of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in
Brazil. They will gain automatic qualification by finishing
first or second in the group.
