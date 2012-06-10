June 9 Chile coach Claudio Borghi brushed off
his side's latest bout of indiscipline by steering them to a 2-0
win over Venezuela to go top the South American World Cup
qualifying group on Saturday.
Chile have strung together three wins, the last two away, to
claim pole position in the regional pool for the first time
ever. They have 12 points from six matches, two more than
Argentina, who had a bye this week and have played a game less.
Argentine Borghi was upset that the media had focused more
on incidents of indiscipline rather than matters on the pitch
after two players broke a promise and stayed out late on a free
day for the squad.
"We have virtues and defects but our work is serious. I
imagine these things also happen in other national teams but
maybe nothing is said about it," Borghi told a news conference
after the match at Puerto La Cruz.
"In Chile, there is the habit of always looking for
problems, which sometimes are true but which complicate (us)
quite a bit."
On the field, Borghi's team have shown an application to his
tactics and solidarity in their play that belies the internal
strife caused by this week's incident and one involving five
players, four of them still suspended, last November.
"I asked the players to enjoy the match, to do what they
know how to do, play good football," Borghi said.
"We must appreciate that we're top but we're only in
midstream and we must keep winning to get to the World Cup."
Chile played with patience against Venezuela, the most
improved team in South America, and scored twice in the last
five minutes, avenging their upset defeat by the same opponents
in the 2011 Copa America quarter-finals.
Borghi's Paraguayan counterpart Francisco Arce had a far
unhappier day, however, as his team lost 3-1 in Bolivia and they
could end the weekend bottom of the nine-team group if Peru take
at least a point from Uruguay on Sunday.
"I'm not such a coward as to resign," a defiant Arce was
quoted as saying in the Asuncion daily Ultima Hora.
"We can't seem to put into practice our good (training)
work, that's what worries me most," said Arce, who inherited
former coach Gerardo Martino's World Cup quarter-finalists after
the Copa America in Argentina.
(Editing by John O'Brien)