By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES, Sept 10
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 10 Peru's mission to stall
Lionel Messi and the Argentine juggernaut at home in their World
Cup qualifier on Tuesday may see the team seek inspiration from
a famous victory over their South American rivals in Lima 27
years ago.
In 1985, Luis Reyna's tight marking of Diego Maradona was
key to an upset 1-0 win over Argentina, and Peru will ponder a
similar stopping job against another diminutive and sublimely
gifted forward in Messi at the Estadio Nacional in Lima (0125
GMT Wednesday).
Peru look set to give defensive midfielder Edwin Retamoso
the daunting task of tracking Messi. "If the Prof (coach Sergio
Markarian) gives me the chance, I wont let him down,"
Retamoso was quoted by Argentine media as saying.
Argentina, with three wins in a row in the qualifiers after
Friday's 3-1 home victory over Paraguay when Messi took his
tally to 10 goals in six games, lead the South American group
with 13 points from six matches.
Peru, looking to reach the finals for the first time since
1982, are seventh with six points.
"We told the players that if we beat Venezuela we'd reduce
the pressure and now we make a new start fighting for what we
really want," Peru's Uruguayan coach Markarian told reporters.
Peru ended a run of four defeats with a 2-1 home win over
Venezuela on Friday, recovering from a goal down to score twice
through winger Jefferson Farfan.
Striker Paolo Guerrero, who like Farfan has three goals so
far in the qualifiers, is doubtful with a foot injury.
Holding midfielder Javier Mascherano comes back from
suspension for Argentina while his understudy Rodrigo Brana
serves a ban after a second booking against Paraguay.
Colombia, reinvigorated by a 4-0 rout of Uruguay on Friday,
visit second-placed Chile in Santiago (1930 GMT) hoping to climb
further up the standings from fifth place three points behind
Argentina.
FASTER MATCH
The Colombians will be relying on strikers Radamel Falcao
and Teofilo Gutierrez carrying their goalscoring form from the
heat of Barranquilla on the Caribbean to the cold of the Chilean
capital.
"That's the best I've seen Colombia play in a while,"
Chile's Claudio Borghi said as he prepared for a duel of
Argentine coaches with Colombia's Jose Pekerman.
"They had a totally attacking formation ... But I don't
think they'll play the same way on Tuesday because the match
will be faster," he told reporters.
Ecuador are third in the group after winning their four home
matches, including Friday's 1-0 victory over Bolivia settled by
a penalty converted by Felipe Caicedo.
They will need to improve their away form if they are to
withstand the expected onslaught at the Centenario in Montevideo
(2130) from a Uruguay side stung by their heavy defeat in
Barranquilla.
Striker Luis Suarez returns for Uruguay after serving a
suspension. Coach Oscar Tabarez told reporters: "He gives us a
lot, he's in perfect condition and keen to change the course of
things."
Bottom team Paraguay need to beat Venezuela in Asuncion
(2325) if they want to maintain their hopes of reaching a fifth
World Cup in a row in neighbouring Brazil in two years' time.
Bolivia, who have a bye and are above Paraguay only on goal
difference, could find themselves back at the bottom at the end
of the day.
