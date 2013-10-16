BUENOS AIRES Oct 15 Chile beat Ecuador 2-1 in their closing South American qualifier in Santiago as both went through automatically on Tuesday to the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

The result consigned Uruguay, despite beating group winners Argentina 3-2 in Montevideo, to a playoff against Jordan next month for one more berth in the finals. (Additional reporting by Javier Leira and Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago, Malena Castaldi and Felipe Llambias in Montevideo, Daniela Desantis in Asuncion; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)