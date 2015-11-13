* Bolivia beat Venezuela 4-2 for first points

* Argentina v Brazil postponed due to rain

By Rex Gowar

Nov 12 Ecuador surprisingly beat Uruguay 2-1 on Thursday for their best start to the South American World Cup qualifiers with three wins in as many matches.

Goals by Felipe Caicedo and Fidel Martinez gave Ecuador, who began with a shock 2-0 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires last month, the win in Quito after Edinson Cavani had scored an equaliser.

Ecuador top the South American group with nine points, three more than Uruguay and Chile, who were at home to Colombia later on Thursday.

Argentina, with only one point from two matches, had their home match against Brazil postponed until Friday due to torrential rain in Buenos Aires.

Ecuador, like Bolivia who beat Venezuela 4-2 in La Paz, benefit from playing their home games in the rarefied air 3,000 metres up in the Andes.

They had to do without four leading players including the England-based pair of Valencias, Antonio and Enner, while Uruguay, still without Luis Suarez, were strengthened by Cavani's return from suspension.

"(Ecuador) are a good team and they were playing at home where we suffered that a lot," Uruguay's coach Oscar Tabarez told reporters.

"The altitude always has an influence, if a player is imprecise he will be more so at altitude. But I'm not going to use that as an excuse, it's not my style."

Ecuador took the game to Uruguay and Caicedo opened the scoring midway through the first half when he drilled home a cross from midfielder Christian Noboa.

Cavani equalised four minutes into the second half with a header from a free kick by playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro.

However, Martinez was on hand to score the winner after goalkeeper Fernando Muslera had parried Jefferson Montero's shot with half an hour remaining.

Cavani's goal was the first conceded so far by Ecuador, the region's least successful team at the 2014 finals in Brazil, who have improved under new coach Gustavo Quinteros.

BOLIVIA WIN

Bolivia, who lost their first two matches including a 2-0 home defeat by Uruguay, attacked Venezuela at pace and were two goals up inside 23 minutes and 3-1 ahead at the interval.

"After 1-0, Bolivia were always on top and controlled the ball, making it hard to pressure a team with a majority of players from La Paz which is an advantage," Venezuela's coach Noel Sanvicente said referring to the Bolivian capital at 3,600 metres.

"We've got three points which give us oxygen to go forward ... we'll give all our opponents a fight," said Bolivia coach Julio Cesar Baldivieso after his team climbed off the bottom of the standings.

Striker Rodrigo Ramallo scored twice, midfielder Juan Arce converted a penalty and Rudy Cardozo hit their fourth in the second half.

Venezuela, who struggled to knit moves together, replied through Mario Rondon and Richard Blanco though had fellow striker Luis Seijas sent off in added time. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito and Luis Ampuero in Buenos Aires; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)