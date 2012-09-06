By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5
Argentina have been warned
to expect a surprise when they face Paraguay under new coach
Gerardo Pelusso in a World Cup qualifier in Cordoba on Friday
(2310 GMT).
Bolivia, away against Ecuador at the Atahualpa in Quito
(2100), have also changed coach, bringing back Spaniard Xabier
Askargorta who steered them to their last finals appearance in
the United States in 1994.
Colombia will be buoyed by the brilliant scoring form of
striker Radamel Falcao Garcia at home in the tropical heat of
Barranquilla (2030) against Uruguay, whose forward Diego Forlan
has rediscovered his goal touch in the nick of time.
Peru, lowest ranked of the South American teams taking part
in the qualifiers at 51, host Venezuela in Lima (0115 Saturday),
while group leaders Chile have a bye.
Uruguayan Pelusso, with wide experience coaching club sides
in South America, replaced Francisco Arce who was sacked with
Paraguay on four points from five matches, level with Bolivia
and one point above Peru.
Pelusso said trying to counter the threat of Lionel Messi
was almost impossible but that surprise was on his side as
Paraguay, quarter-finalists in South Africa in 2010, look to win
a qualifier on Argentine soil for the first time.
"None (of our opponents) know who's going to play (in my
team), how we're going to play or what formation Paraguay will
have on the pitch," Pelusso said in a recent interview on the
South American Football Confederation website
(www.conmebol.com).
"That will be the surprise factor, (whereas) everyone knows
the other teams. Those who know me, have an idea of my style,
those who don't will be in for a surprise," he said.
Argentina will be without holding midfielder Javier
Mascherano and striker Sergio Aguero while playmaker Fernando
Gago is doubtful through injury.
Mascherano and Aguero are suspended although the latter is
nursing a knee injury and may also miss Tuesday's match in Peru.
BOLIVIAN OVERHAUL
Bolivia won only one match in 17 under former coach Gustavo
Quinteros, a member of their 1994 World Cup midfield.
Ironically, he quit in July after their only victory, 3-1 at
home to Paraguay in their last qualifier in June, when Bolivia's
clubs decided to reduce the time their players spent practicing
with the national team.
Askargorta agreed to take charge provided he was allowed to
mastermind an overhaul of Bolivian football and the national
team which has struggled since he left the post 18 years ago.
Uruguay, one point behind Chile, can go top of the standings
with a win over Colombia.
They will be without the suspended Luis Suarez and will hope
Forlan can retain the form that helped him score two goals for
new club Internacional of Brazil last weekend.
Colombia, with seven points and five goals in five matches,
have yet to get the best out of Falcao but the striker's
hat-trick in Atletico Madrid's European Super Cup win over
Chelsea is a boost for player and country.
Fellow striker Darwin Quintero has also joined up with
Colombia in good form after a two-goal performance for Mexican
champions Santos Laguna at the weekend.
Peru striker Paolo Guerrero is nursing an injury to his
right ankle and could miss the match with Venezuela, who were
their opponents when they won the third-place playoff in last
year's Copa America in Argentina with a Guerrero hat-trick.
