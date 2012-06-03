June 3 Uruguayan-born forward Sebastian Soria scored the only goal as Qatar claimed an important 1-0 away win over surprise package Lebanon in their World Cup qualifier in Beirut on Sunday.

Soria intercepted a stray pass from Ramez Dayoub, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net in the 64th minute to seal a precious three points in their opening fourth round, Group A clash.

Lebanon, who beat Asian heavyweights South Korea in the third round to advance to this stage for the first time as runners-up behind their beaten opponents, missed a great chance to snatch a point late on when Youssef Mohamad volleyed wide from four-metres out.

Qatar are level on points with Iran, who beat Uzbekistan 1-0 in Tashkent earlier on Sunday, at the top of the five-team pool which also features South Korea.

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the finals in Brazil. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Martyn Herman)