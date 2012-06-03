June 3 Uruguayan-born forward Sebastian Soria
scored the only goal as Qatar claimed an important 1-0 away win
over surprise package Lebanon in their World Cup qualifier in
Beirut on Sunday.
Soria intercepted a stray pass from Ramez Dayoub, rounded
the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net in the 64th minute
to seal a precious three points in their opening fourth round,
Group A clash.
Lebanon, who beat Asian heavyweights South Korea in the
third round to advance to this stage for the first time as
runners-up behind their beaten opponents, missed a great chance
to snatch a point late on when Youssef Mohamad volleyed wide
from four-metres out.
Qatar are level on points with Iran, who beat Uzbekistan 1-0
in Tashkent earlier on Sunday, at the top of the five-team pool
which also features South Korea.
The top two teams from the group will qualify for the finals
in Brazil.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Martyn
Herman)