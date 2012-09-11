Sept 11 Lebanon recorded one of their greatest
soccer victories when they stunned three-times Asian champions
Iran 1-0 in Beirut on Tuesday to throw open World Cup qualifying
Group A.
Roda Antar was the match winner, with the creative
midfielder's 28th-minute strike the first goal Lebanon, ranked
124th by FIFA, had scored against their more illustrious
opponents in this their eighth meeting.
His team mates then defended bravely and wasted time much to
the irritation of Iran, who struggled badly on the atrocious
pitch which lacked grass in several areas as the home side
claimed the landmark win.
Lebanon, competing in the fourth round of Asian World Cup
qualifying for the first time, now have four points from four
matches in the five-team pool, level with Iran and Qatar who
have played one game fewer.
The result heaped more pressure on Iran coach Carlos
Queiroz, the former Real Madrid and Portugal boss who has been
criticised for his tactics as the team have struggled for goals.
On Tuesday, they dominated possession and territory but came
up against in-form Lebanese goalkeeper Abbas Hassan, who
thwarted them on several occasions.
The headband-wearing goalkeeper, who was shown a yellow card
for time-wasting, produced a string of solid saves, with his
95th-minute stop of Mohammad Ghazi's strong header a highlight.
Earlier, South Korea held on to their lead at the top of the
pool by drawing 2-2 away to Uzbekistan. The Koreans lead the way
on seven points with Iran second on goal difference in the
group's other qualifying berth for Brazil 2014.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Clare
Fallon)