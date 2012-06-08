June 8 Uzbekistan's disappointing start to the
fourth round of World Cup qualifiers continued on Friday when
they were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Lebanon in Beirut.
The Uzbeks finished fourth in the Asian Cup last year and
had started qualifying well, finishing top of their third-round
group containing Asian Champions Japan, but their slow start to
the next stage has left a first World Cup appearance already
unlikely.
Things had started brightly in Beirut for the visitors who
had Mirdjalal Kasimov in charge after the former boss replaced
Vadim Abramov earlier this week following the 1-0 home defeat to
Iran in the opening fourth-round match on Sunday.
They took the lead in the 12th minute through Jasur Hasanov,
but that was as good as it got for the Uzbeks.
After narrowly avoiding going two down, Lebanon, competing
at this stage of qualifying for the first time, drew level
thanks to a goal by defender Ali Saadi in the 34th minute.
Kasimov recalled three of the five players who missed the
Iran defeat after being banned by FIFA for gaining yellow cards
on purpose in the previous round to avoid carrying them over and
incurring a suspension.
But even with playmaker and Asian Player-of-the-Year Server
Djeparov back in their team the Uzbeks could not find a winner
as both sides settled for their first point of the fourth-round
stage.
Qatar, who beat Lebanon 1-0 in Beirut on Sunday, host South
Korea later on Friday in the day's other Group A match.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)