SAO PAULO Feb 13 Former champions Nacional missed out on the group stage of the Libertadores Cup for the first time in 19 years after being surprisingly beaten by Palestino of Chile in the qualifiers on Thursday.

The Chileans won 1-0 at home last week and went through on away goals after losing 2-1 in Montevideo.

Paraguayan giants Cerro Porteno also surprisingly failed to advance after they were beaten 24 hours earlier by Venezuelan side Tachira 4-3 on aggregate.

The Venezuelans won 2-1 at home then drew Wednesday night's away tie 2-2 in Asuncion.

Among those proceeding to the next stage were 2012 champions Corinthians, who drew 1-1 at Colombia's Once Caldas after winning their home leg 4-0.

Four-times winners Estudiantes of Argentina also qualified after beating Ecuadoran side Independiente del Valle 4-0 to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

The other teams making the last eight were Huracan of Argentina and Bolivian outfit The Strongest. (Reporting by Andrew Downie. Editing by Patrick Johnston)