June 10 A stoppage-time goal from Ahmed Osman
handed Libya a 2-1 win over highly fancied Cameroon in Tunisia
on Sunday as their fairytale run in the World Cup qualifiers
continued.
Libya are the early leaders in Group I after the first two
matches, having drawn their opening group game 1-1 last weekend
in Togo.
Osman scored in the 93rd minute with a header from a corner
that was misjudged by Cameroon goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni
to seal the victory in a match played behind closed doors in
Sfax in neighbouring Tunisia because of the instability in
Libya.
Ahmed Zuway had given Libya an early lead with a similar
goal as he out-jumped the Cameroon defence in the empty stadium
but Eric Choupo Morting equalised in the 16th minute with a free
kick from the edge of the box.
Libya have not been able to host an international since
October 2010 because of the uprising that led to last year's
overthrow of the Muammar Gaddafi regime.
But despite playing five of their six qualifying matches
away from home, they finished the 2012 African Nations Cup
preliminaries unbeaten and qualified for the finals in
Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, where they continued to confound
the odds with a win over pre-tournament favourites Senegal.
Since the tournament earlier this year they have sacked
their Brazilian coach Marcos Paqueta but seemingly not missed a
beat as they continue to upset the form book.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing By Alison
Wildey)