June 10 A stoppage-time goal from Ahmed Osman handed Libya a 2-1 win over highly fancied Cameroon in Tunisia on Sunday as their fairytale run in the World Cup qualifiers continued.

Libya are the early leaders in Group I after the first two matches, having drawn their opening group game 1-1 last weekend in Togo.

Osman scored in the 93rd minute with a header from a corner that was misjudged by Cameroon goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni to seal the victory in a match played behind closed doors in Sfax in neighbouring Tunisia because of the instability in Libya.

Ahmed Zuway had given Libya an early lead with a similar goal as he out-jumped the Cameroon defence in the empty stadium but Eric Choupo Morting equalised in the 16th minute with a free kick from the edge of the box.

Libya have not been able to host an international since October 2010 because of the uprising that led to last year's overthrow of the Muammar Gaddafi regime.

But despite playing five of their six qualifying matches away from home, they finished the 2012 African Nations Cup preliminaries unbeaten and qualified for the finals in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, where they continued to confound the odds with a win over pre-tournament favourites Senegal.

Since the tournament earlier this year they have sacked their Brazilian coach Marcos Paqueta but seemingly not missed a beat as they continue to upset the form book.

