(Refiles correcting typo in Cesnauskis)

VADUZ Oct 12 Edgaras Cesnauskis scored twice to give Lithuania a 2-0 2014 World Cup qualifying win over Liechtenstein on Friday and avenge their humiliating defeat against the same opponents in the Euro 2012 qualifiers.

Lithuania struggled against the technically limited but well-organised part-timers until Russian-based Cesnauskis broke the deadlock with a low left-foot shot from the edge of the penalty area six minutes after halftime.

After several meaty challenges on a slippery pitch, Cesnauskis added a second with a thundering drive from 30 metres in the 75th minute to leave Lithuania with four points from three games.

Playing in front of only 1,112 fans, Liechtenstein had one chance to take the lead when Philippe Erne tested Zydrunas Karcemarskas from 25 metres in the 17th minute.

Liechtenstein, who stunned the same opponents with a 2-0 win in June last year, have lost their opening three games in Group G. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)