RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 A linesman who ruled out two goals for Mexico in their opening World Cup match against Cameroon has been taken off the refereeing team for an upcoming game, world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Friday.

Colombian assistant referee Humberto Clavijo controversially disallowed two first-half 'goals' for Mexico for offside in a game they eventually won 1-0.

A FIFA spokeswoman said the decision to replace Clavijo for Sunday's Group H match between South Korea and Algeria had been taken by the organization's refereeing committee. He will be replaced by Ecuadorean Christian Lescano. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Ken Ferris)