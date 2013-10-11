Oct 11 Russia moved closer to qualifying for next year's World Cup with a 4-0 thumping of Luxembourg on Friday that kept Fabio Capello's side top of Group F with one round of matches to play.

Alexander Samedov opened the scoring in the ninth minute, with Luxembourg defender Chris Philipps trying to stop the ball with his foot but directing it into the net and Viktor Fayzulin doubled the visitors' lead half an hour later.

Denis Glushakov ensured they went into the break with a comfortable lead with a goal on the stroke of halftime, while Alexander Kerzhakov made it four on 73 minutes after being set up by Dmitry Kombarov.

Russia, who have 21 points from nine matches, have qualification in their own hands before they travel to Azerbaijan for their final group match on Tuesday. Second-placed Portugal, on 17 points, were entertaining Israel on Friday.

