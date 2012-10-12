Oct 12 Tomer Hemed grabbed a hat-trick as Israel destroyed Luxembourg 6-0 in World Cup Group F qualifying on Friday to hand a first win to coach Eli Guttman.

The visitors dropped 32-year-old captain Yossi Benayoun but Guttman's decision paid off as they ran riot with Mahran Radi, Eden Ben Basat and man of the match Maor Melicsohn also on target.

To cap a miserable evening for bottom of the table Luxembourg, Dan Da Mota fired a penalty high over the bar in the 81st minute.

Guttman, without a victory since taking over in December, was delighted to see Israel move up to third in the group with four points from three matches.

Russia lead the way with a maximum nine points after Friday's 1-0 win over Portugal who are second on six points.

Luxembourg have one point from three games. (Writing by Ori Lewis in Jerusalem; editing by Tony Jimenez)