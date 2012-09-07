(Adds teams)
Sept 7 Luxembourg 1 Portugal 2 - World Cup
qualifying Group F result.
In Luxembourg
Scorers:
Luxembourg: Daniel Da Mota 14
Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo 27, Helder Postiga 54
Luxembourg: 1-Jonathan Joubert; 19-Mathias Janisch, 5-Tom
Schnell, 15-Ante Bukvic, 3-Guy Blaise; 22-Lars Gerson, 10-Ben
Payal, 6-Gilles Bettmer, 9-Daniel da Mota (21-Maurice Deville
79); 17-Mario Mutsch, 13-Aurelian Joachim.
Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Bruno Alves,
3-Pepe, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 16-Raul Meireles (6-Custodio 66),
4-Miguel Veloso (18-Silvestre Varela 45), 8-Joao Moutinho;
17-Nani (15-Ruben Micael 81), 23-Helder Postiga, 7-Cristiano
Ronaldo.
Referee: Kristo Tohver (Estonia)
