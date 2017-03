PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 15 A 45th-minute Karim Benzema penalty gave France a 1-0 lead over Honduras in their World Cup Group E match on Sunday at the end of a bruising first half in which Wilson Palacios of Honduras was sent off.

France dominated the half and almost took the lead in the 15th minute when a shot by Blaise Matuidi was tipped on to the crossbar by Honduras goalkeeper Noel Valladares.

Les Bleus rattled the crossbar again in the 23rd minute from a header by Antoine Griezmann. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Ed Osmond)