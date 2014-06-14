PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 14 France play Honduras in a Group E match in Porto Alegre on Sunday. Where: The Beira-Rio stadium, Porto Alegre Capacity: 48,849 When: Sunday June 15, 16:00 local (1900 GMT/3 PM ET) Referee: Sandro Ricci (Brazil)

Probable teams:

France: 1 - Hugo Lloris, 15-Bacary Sagna, 21-Laurent Koscielny, 5-Mamadou Sakho, 3-Patrice Evra, 14-Blaise Matuidi, 19-Paul Pogba, 8-Mathieu Valbuena, 6-Yohan Cabaye, 9-Olivier Giroud, 10-Karim Benzema.

Honduras: 18-Noel Valladares; 21-Brayan Beckeles, 5-Victor Bernardez, 3-Maynor Figueroa, 7-Emilio Izaguirre, 2-Osman Chavez, 8-Wilson Palacios, 19-Luis Garrido, 15-Roger Espinoza, 11-Jerry Bengtson, 13-Carlo Costly.

Key Stats:

France won the World Cup in 1998 and were runners-up in 2006, losing in the final on penalties.

Honduras have appeared in two tournaments - 1982 and 2010 - but have yet to win a game. They failed to score a goal in South Africa in 2010.

Honduras went to war with neighbouring El Salvador when political tensions between the two countries came to a head during World Cup qualifiers. The conflict is known as "the Soccer War".

French coach Didier Deschmaps was a key player in the France team that won the World Cup in 1998.

Honduras coach Luis Fernando Suarez is a Colombian who previously managed Ecuador - Honduras' opponents in Group E.

Previous meetings: The two sides have never played each other before. (Reporting by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Ken Ferris)