PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 15 In form-striker Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann will lead the France attack in their opening World Cup Group E match against Honduras on Sunday.

Coach Didier Deschamps named veteran Patrice Evra and Rapahel Varane in defence, with Paul Pogba in the midfield.

Honduras coach Luis Fernando Suarez included two strikers in his team, Carlo Costly and Jerry Bengtson, indicating the underdogs would try to take the game to the former champions.

Veteran Wilson Palacios will anchor the midfield and Emilio Izaguirre will marshal the defence. (Reporting by Angus McSwann, Editing by Ed Osmond)