PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 15 Goal-line technology was used for the first time in a World Cup match to decide if the ball had crossed the line during France's Group E clash with Honduras on Sunday.

A shot from France forward Karim Benzema cannoned off the post and back across the face of goal before Honduran goalkeeper Noel Valladares inadvertently pushed it towards his own net.

Despite his desperate efforts to scramble the ball clear, the referee awarded the goal with the aid of technology provided by German company GoalControl to put France 2-0 ahead.

The decision was confirmed by TV replays but it did not succeed in its aim of preventing debate following contentious decisions as a touchline row broke out between France manager Didier Deschamps and his Honduran counterpart Luis Fernando Suarez.

The GoalControl system involves 14 high-speed cameras located around the pitch, with seven cameras focusing on each goalmouth. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)