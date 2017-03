RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 Argentina led Bosnia 1-0 at halftime in their World Cup Group F match on Sunday thanks to a third-minute own goal by Bosnia defender Sead Kolasinac.

The fastest own goal in World Cup finals history came when Kolasinac unluckily diverted the ball into his own net after Lionel Messi's free kick was headed on by Marcos Rojo. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)