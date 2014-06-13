June 13 Argentina play Bosnia and Herzegovina in a World Cup Group F match in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Where: The Maracana

Capacity: 74,738

When: Sunday June 15, 13:00 local (1600 GMT/ 12 PM ET)

Referee: Joel Aguilar (El Salvador)

Probable teams:

Argentina: 1-Sergio Romero; 4-Pablo Zabaleta, 17-Federico Fernandez, 2-Ezequiel Garay, 16-Marcos Rojo; 5-Fernando Gago, 14-Javier Mascherano, 7-Angel Di Maria; 10-Lionel Messi, 9-Gonzalo Higuain, 20-Sergio Aguero

Bosnia: 1-Asmir Begovic; 13-Mensur Mujdza, 4-Emir Spahic, 3-Ermin Bicakcic (or 15-Toni Sunjic), 5-Sead Kolasinac; 20-Izet Hajrovic, 7-Muhamed Besic, 8-Miralem Pjanic, 10-Zvjezdan Misimovic (or 23-Sejad Salihovic), 16-Senad Lulic; 11-Edin Dzeko

Key stats: - Lionel Messi has not scored a goal at the finals since his World Cup debut in Germany in 2006 when Argentina beat Serbia and Montenegro 6-0 and he netted their sixth as a substitute. - Sergio Aguero scored both goals when Argentina beat Bosnia 2-0 in a friendly in the U.S. city of St Louis last November in their second meeting. - Bosnia emerged as an independent nation out of the breakup of former Yugoslavia, founded a national football federation in 1992 and joined FIFA in 1996. - Bosnia coach Safet Susic was once a gifted forward who scored 21 goals in 54 internationals for the former Yugoslavia including a hat-trick in a 4-2 friendly win over Argentina in Belgrade in 1979.

Previous meetings: The teams have played twice with Argentina winning both times.

Last meeting: Nov. 18 2013, St Louis, Missouri (friendly) - Argentina 2 Bosnia 0 (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Additonbal reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond)